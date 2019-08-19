Joshua Home for Boys operators indicted for trafficking of persons

BURNET COUNTY, Texas – An extensive investigation leads to the arrest of the operators of the Joshua Home for Boys in Burnet County.

A grand jury indicted 49-year-old Gary Dwayne Wiggins and 34-year-old Meghann Shereen Wiggins on August 6 after evidence was presented from the investigation. The two were indicted on one count each of Continuous Trafficking of Persons, a first-degree felony.

The Wiggins were arrested without incident in Escambia County, Alabama. They waived extradition and were transported to the Burnet County Jail, where they remain in custody. A bond amount of $100,000 has been set for each.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office reports these charges will be prosecuted by the 33rd/424th District Attorney’s Office in Burnet County.

Source: Burnet County Sheriff’s Office