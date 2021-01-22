Judge orders local business owner to remain in police custody after Capitol Riots

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas – U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower ordered Bruceville-Eddy business owner Christopher Grider to remain in police custody after he surrendered to FBI agents in Austin on Thursday.

Grider took part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Business owners aren’t hesitating to share their shock and disappointment in Christopher Grider, the owner of the Kissing Tree Vineyards, after his involvement with the siege on Capitol Hill.

“I was shocked. Shocked. I don’t know why anybody would go and do that,” said Margaret Walker, who works at the restaurant next door to Grider’s business.

“I’m just shocked that someone from here would be so bold to go up there and cause destruction. It’s just humiliating. I’m very disappointed,” added a Bruceville-Eddy longtime resident.

In an arrest affidavit, U.S. Special Agents charge Grider with willfully injuring or committing any depredation against property of the United States, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority, and willfully engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct to disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress.

In the affidavit, agents show several pictures of the Kissing Tree Vineyards owner with a red “Make America Great Again” hat and a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag.

In video footage, agents spotted Grider handing Ashli Babbit a hard helmet which she used to strike a glass door, shattering it.

An officer on the other side of the door susequently fired a single gunshot that struck and killed Babbit.

The affidavit says Grider was seen holding his phone over the stairway appearing to capture a video or pictures of Babbit.

He apparently recalled the experience with other new media outlets.

“He sat there and talked about it. ‘I was there. I was there when she was shot.’ And that’s scary,” a Bruceville-Eddy resident shared.

During Friday’s hearing, Grider requested a court-appointed attorney who will now represent him.

“That’s our Capitol. This is America. We have that freedom to worship, freedom to protest, freedom to speak, but we don’t have the freedom to destroy,” said Idena Ary, who manages a restaurant nearby.

Judge Hightower ordered that Grider be held in police custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Wednesday, January 27th at 1:30 p.m.