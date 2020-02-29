Just Between Friends consignment event helps local families save and make money

WACO, TX – Right now, a pop up event in Waco is helping families help families.

The Just Between Friends Waco Children’s Consignment event is helping those looking to buy and sell, because we all know, children are expensive.

“It’s great buying things for my daughter without having to pay an arm and a leg,” says Elizabeth Terry-Childs, who is a mother and volunteer.

“Those items are 50 to 90 percent off retail, and so those moms are able to double and even triple what they are able to get with their budget so they can stretch it a little bit further,” says Nicole Euting, Event Coordinator.

Not only are items like clothes, toys, and baby essentials cheaper than buying them new, families are making between 60-70 percent on the sale price for those items they no longer need.

“Last year, I made enough between two to pay for a trip from the UK to Paris to take my daughter for one day to go see the Eiffel Tower. The year before that, I had made enough to help pay for a new-to-me car after I had a car accident,” says Terry-Childs.

A local event that comes around twice a year is helping moms save some cash and get some extra income. More on the Just Between Friends event tonight on @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/HZ0Jm5XcBH — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) February 28, 2020

Elizabeth has an eight-year-old girl. She’s been volunteering, selling, and buying from Just Between Friends since she found out she was pregnant.

“It’s really been a blessing in our family,” she says.

130 families are selling their items this weekend, and on average they’ll make between $300-$400.

“I home school, and so we really have one income. So this is the extra money, play money if you will, but it’s also been emergency money,” says Terry-Childs.

Because something old can be new again if you make it.

“It’s just another way to help the Earth by recycling clothes and keeping them out of the landfill,” says Euting.

The Just Between Friends Waco Children’s Consignment Event ends Sunday, March 1st at the Extraco Events Center.

Click HERE to learn more about the event and how to sell your items.