Justin Bibles family fighting for justice three years after murder

WACO , Texas- Close to 100 people joined a rally Monday to demand Justice for Justin Wayne Bibles.

Bibles was murdered in the parking lot of Red Lobster on May 1, 2018 – and his family wants answers.

Police arrested a suspect soon after the shooting, but a grand jury refused to indict him. Bibles’s mother says this is unacceptable.

With signs held high, the friends and family of Justin Bibles gathered at the steps of the McLennan County Courthouse.

“This is my child,” mother Zada Bridgewater said. “This is bone of my bone, blood of my blood. Yes, I am passionate about getting justice for him. He deserves it!”

Zada says the Waco Police Department is moving slowly and not helping – so she will keep fighting.

McLennan District Attorney Barry Johnson was at the rally and shared his support for the family.

“I want you to know we are still working on it, and we will continue to work on it for as long as I am here,” Johnson said.

Johnson encouraged the community to speak up if they have any information on the case.

Bibles’s children attended the rally, and emotions were high as his cousin Tashita Bibles recited a poem in remembrance of him.

“We are all supposed to be here loving each other,” Tashita said. “So if you love me [and] you love my family, tell us.”

“The D.A.’s office failed,” Zada said. “The criminal system failed my son, his children and me.”

After sharing their sentiments in front of the Courthouse, they marched up and down the street before heading to the Waco Police Station.

People passing by honked their horns in support – some even stopped by to learn more.

“We are asking for Justice for Justin,” Zada said. “I keep saying that because that’s why we are here today!”

The community is encouraged to call the Crimes Unit with any information at 254-750-7500 or Waco Crime Stoppers anonymously at 254-753-4357.