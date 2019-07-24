Juvenile in unknown condition after Limestone County shooting

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas – A juvenile in Limestone County is inside a Waco hospital after receiving a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Dennis Wilson reports the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a person who had been shot on Highway 164 East, just before the Limestone-Freestone County Line, at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a male juvenile who had been shot.

Sheriff Wilson advised the victim was transported by air to Waco, and at this time his condition is unknown.

Limestone County investigators began the investigation into the shooting and have identified a juvenile suspect. No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Sheriff Wilson advises there is not a threat to the community in connection with this case at this time.

Source: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office