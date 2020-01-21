Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful $1,000 scholarship opportunity

COPPERAS COVE, Texas- The Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission is offering two $1,000 scholarships to help deserving students with the cost of college.

The $1,000 scholarships are to be utilized towards tuition and fees, books, and related school expenses.

Completed application packets must be received by April 30, 2020 at 4pm.

Packets may either be delivered in person to Roxanne Flores-Achmad at 2605 South FM 116, Copperas Cove, or mailed to: Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, P.O. Drawer 1449, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.

You can find the requirements here.