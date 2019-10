BELL COUNTY, Texas – As we get into cooler weather, the Bell County Animal Shelter is asking for blankets for the pups.

The shelter does not have enough blankets left over from last year, so they are asking for donations. They do not need anything fancy – just something for the pups to keep warm.

You can drop off donations at the shelter, located at 2509 South Loop 121,

Belton, Texas 76513.

Source: Bell County Animal Shelter