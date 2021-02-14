Keep track of icy conditions

The snow and ice sweeping across Central Texas will make driving dangerous Sunday.

The situation will not get any better until the end of the week because the temperature is not expected to rise above freezing until Thursday or Friday.

FOX44 warns you first and will have constant updates on the weather and road conditions.

You can also take advantage of the Drive Texas website, which has up-to-the-minute road conditions.

If you just have to be on the road, this video will help you make it to your destination in one piece.