Kempner mayor involved in ‘war of words’ on social media

KEMPNER, Texas – There is a war of words taking place on Facebook between the mayor of Kempner and several people who live in the city.

This follows the announcement of some city employees resigning last week. Their decisions forced City Hall to close early, and raised the concerns of a group named the Citizens of Kempner.

The group is worried about the impact Mayor Keith Harvey’s leadership is having on the city.

In several Facebook posts on Monday, Harvey accused the people who quit and their supporters of being liars and gossips. He says now that they are gone, the city will thrive and the beat goes on.

FOX44’s Kendall Green speaks with Harvey about the controversy swirling around the city’s leadership tonight at 9.