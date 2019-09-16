FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Kempner mayor involved in ‘war of words’ on social media

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEMPNER, Texas – There is a war of words taking place on Facebook between the mayor of Kempner and several people who live in the city.

This follows the announcement of some city employees resigning last week. Their decisions forced City Hall to close early, and raised the concerns of a group named the Citizens of Kempner.

The group is worried about the impact Mayor Keith Harvey’s leadership is having on the city.

In several Facebook posts on Monday, Harvey accused the people who quit and their supporters of being liars and gossips. He says now that they are gone, the city will thrive and the beat goes on.

FOX44’s Kendall Green speaks with Harvey about the controversy swirling around the city’s leadership tonight at 9.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected