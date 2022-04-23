WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The city of Waco celebrated the first Brazos Night of the season last night with performances by Jonathon Tyler and Jimmie Vaughan.

The city shared on social media that they had a great turnout and a wonderful crowd on a beatiful night.

They also thanked the Waco Parks and Recreation department for their help in putting the evening together.

If you missed the concert, the next show will be May 6 with La Energía Norteña and David Beck’s Tejano Weekend.

For more information on future concerts, click here.