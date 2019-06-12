Kids exposed to meth, woman arrested and man sought

A Waco woman has been arrested on charges of endangering a child and a man is the subject of an arrest warrant and is being sought after a joint Waco Police and Child Protective Services investigation into a case of drugs suspected of being used in the presence of young children.

Jacqueline Lozano was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday after the warrants were obtained.

Police had partnered with CPS beginning May 17 in the case involving a residence in the 2400 block of South 25th Street in Waco.

A three year old child living in the home had tested positive for methamphetamine.

The four children involved ranged in age from 1 to 7

Lozano is the mother of the children.

Police say the man being sought had also lived in the house.