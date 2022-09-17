WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’

From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.

“We’d like to see kids out on the water more,” Raven Drake said, a member of ‘Go-Giterz’. “Between me and my husband, we have eight kids. All the kids– young and old–it’s always been about fishing and being outdoors. We want to share the love with other kids and being out on the water. We’re pretty much out on the water 24/7 just doing what we love.”

Aside from getting to fry up their catfish that they catch today, the kids will also have a first, second, and third place winner along with prizes and raffles–but they’re trying to make every kid a winner tonight.