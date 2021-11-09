Killeen Animal Shelter hosting Free Adoption Days

KILLEEN, Texas – The animal shelters are feeling the strain, as many are at or over capacity.

The Killeen Animal Shelter is almost 200 animals over their limit as they attempt to find them homes. To help with this plan, the shelter will be hosting free adoption days this Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14, to find their residents forever homes.

All the animals available for adoption will be vaccinated, fixed, and will have a microchip.

If you aren’t sure if you are ready to fully adopt an animal, here’s what the manager told FOX 44 about the programs they have for those interested in animals, but who may not be at the adoption stage just yet.

“Sometimes if you come in and you want a clean walk, dogs, you know, socialize kittens? That’s a start. You can get to know that animal, no matter what breed it is. And if you end up liking that animal, you can do it, foster, maybe even a foster to adobe program. Just depending on the animal. And if that’s someone you’re wanting, if they’re too young to adopt out in the beginning, because we need them sterilized first,” says Killeen Animal Services Manager Jessica Dunagan.

The shelter will be open on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., so check it out and you could find your new FUR-ever friend.