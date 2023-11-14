Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Officers say two men walked into the First National Bank located at 901 E. Central Texas Expressway, approached a teller and demanded cash. The teller gave them money and the men ran out.

KPD says officers found the bank robbery suspects within minutes near Phyllis Drive and took them into custody. Their names have not been released at this time.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.