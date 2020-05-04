Killeen begins COVID-19 relief program for low-income families

Killeen, Texas – The coronavirus has financially crippled people across the country.

To be exact, more than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment since March.

In Killeen, help is on the way – as the City Council voted to release funds which were saved. In addition, the city received more than $600,000 in funding from the Department of Housing to help those impacted by the virus. The money will help residents who are struggling to pay city utilities and rent. Applications were launched Monday, May 4th, and the city received more than 100 applications.

Priority for utility assistance will go to:

Those who have lost their job, been laid off or furloughed.

Households with disabled children.

Disabled adults (18 years and over).

People with annual incomes between $13,450 and $42,200.

Priority for Rent Assistance will go to:

Households who have not violated their lease.

violated their lease. Households who do not owe money on rent.

owe money on rent. Households who are at risk of losing their current housing due to an eviction notice effective April 19th, 2020 or later.

“This is just one of those ways to help them get back on their feet, get them back moving forward as they re-enter the workforce,” said City Spokesperson Hilary Shine.

The city says there is no exact number on how many people they will be able to help, but it is first come, first serve.

Applications are available HERE.