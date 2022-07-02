KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — The inaugural Fourth of July celebration in downtown Killeen, brought hundreds of people sporting their red white and blue to the festival.

Spectators enjoyed live music, activities for all ages, over 60 food and arts vendors, and of course, a firework show..

“We are so excited about the event,” said Janell Lewis Ford, the Public Informational Officer for the city of Killeen. “It is the first one that has been held clean. It will be something to remember. I’ll just say that.”

With a wide variety of food trucks ready to serve different types of Independence Day staples, local business Rib Tips Catering and Barbeque is happy to provide what customers say is the best barbeque they have ever had.

“If you’re looking for a specialty or a treat, come on out and see us,” the owner said.

The festivities were for the whole family, featuring axe throwing, bounce houses, and a rock wall.

Patty Johnson, who is a long time resident of Killeen, says she’s happy the whole community can have fun together.

“We are enjoying ourselves,” Johnson said. “Everybody come on down and have some fun. It’s amazing, trust me. It’s such a beautiful place, really. And I love this city.”

Those in attendance earlier today were excited for the fireworks, and look forward to this celebration for years to come.