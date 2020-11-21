Killeen Church Plans To Feed Thousands With Thanksgiving Food Drive

KILLEEN, Texas – Every Saturday before thanksgiving, the Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen hosts its Feed the 5,000 event.

This is where people can drive in the church’s parking lot and receive boxes of food.

“It’s incredible, because we have so many people show,” says spokesperson Chaston Rowe.

Now in its fifth year, the spectacular exceeds 5,000 people each year. Back in 2015, 6,000 people attended – and in 2019, the number more than tripled to 20,000 people.

To feed the large amounts of people, the church has partnered with various organizations including the Central Texas Food Banks. They have received nearly two dozen semi-trucks filled with supplies. Families will be given boxes containing dairy, vegetables and meat products.

According to Rowe, the Feed the 5,000 name derives from the Bible, where Jesus lifts up bread and multiplies it for people around him.

With the ongoing pandemic, the church plans to minimize contact.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Destiny World Outreach Center on 101 N. WS Young Drive in Killeen.