Killeen city budget plan helps fire department get new resources

KILLEEN, Texas – With the approved budget from the city, the Killeen Fire Department will be expecting a lot of improvements this year – which include higher pay and newer trucks.

Starting October 1, the approved $268 million grant will take effect. Deputy Chief Keith Foxx is excited on what it will bring for the fire department.

“It brings up our pay rate, which makes us more competitive with other cities. Bring us more into the market value,” Foxx said.

Foxx hopes this pay increase will recruit more people to join the Killeen Fire Department.

“So we’re hoping that will bring in those that are already trained and certified. If not, then it brings us up to a higher level of paying for those that aren’t,” Foxx said.

Not only is this good news for the Killeen Fire Department, but also to the community. Chief Foxx says the department will be able to increase their service delivery.

“Our training and our equipment. They’re all brought up to par so that they’re easier to use, and it helps with our training on each one of those,” Foxx said.

Foxx says he’s excited to see what this plan has to offer – not just for the fire department, but also for the community members.

“We ordered a new aerial apparatus, a rescue truck, and three new pumpers are probably in service in January 1st, part of February,” Foxx said.

Firefighter Marcus Stillwell has been with the Killeen Fire Department for over 14 years, and is excited to see the new additions to come starting October 1.

“We’ve had lots of growth over the last few years, and it’s good to see an addition of a new ambulance and some new personnel hit the floor,” Stillwell said.