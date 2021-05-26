Killeen City Council explains decision not to fly Juneteenth flag

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to not fly the Juneteenth flag over City Hall.

Although it was unanimous, Mayor Jose Segarra said it was not an easy choice.

“The Council’s hearts are all in the right places,” Segarra said. “When you’re on the Council, here is where you’ve got to make tough choices.”

Council members also say the vote does not mean they do not have an appreciation for the holiday.

“The Council is very supportive of Juneteenth, as am I. So the issue was not the Juneteenth celebration and the meaning of what Juneteenth means to Texas, and now throughout the country,” Segarra said. “The issue was about the flagpole of the city.”

The flag would have flown on the same pole, or in place of the city flag.

By law, flags representing a state holiday, like Juneteenth, can be flown at City Halls with the City Council’s approval. The main issue in Killeen came about when they looked down the line at what other flags may be able to fly.

“The one that I think the Council really didn’t come to agreement with is that there’s a holiday for Confederate Day,” Segarra said.

The thought of celebrating Confederate Day is worrisome to city staff.

“I had several staff members approach me and let me know that they were uncomfortable with the thought that we may have to fly a Confederate flag at City Hall should we approve this one,” City Councilwoman at Large Mellisa Brown said. “They would be uncomfortable going to work at a location where the Confederate flag was flying.”

The Council says approving the flying of the Juneteenth flag would put them in a tough spot to deny those wanting to fly the Confederate flag at City Hall.

They do not expect a similar proposition for the Juneteenth flag until there are changes made in Austin.

“I think that before it comes back, we would need to see those changes at the state level,” Brown said.

Segarra still plans to hold a proclamation for the Juneteenth holiday.