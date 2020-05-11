Killeen Delivers Free Meals To Less Fortunate

KILLEEN, Texas – During these tough times, many are struggling to make ends meet – and with the recent pandemic, it’s become more difficult.

This is the reason the City of Killeen is delivering a thousand boxes of food to the less fortunate.

“It’s a blessing. The grocery stores are out of food. You can’t get any toilet paper, toilet tissues.

It’s hard not having food,” says Shyron Booth, a resident.

The boxes contain nearly a week’s worth of non-perishable items – such as pasta, rice, and beans.

“[These are] Things they can create some recipes with or eat straight out of the can if they want to,” says Leslie Hinkle, of the City of Killeen.

The program is federally funded through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. A law passed in March 2020 to provide immediate assistance to families during the pandemic. The City then partnered with Killeen Food Care Center to purchase food from Capital Food Bank in Austin.

With the help of the Omegea Psi Phi chapter, the boxes were loaded onto cars and were delivered to apartments throughout the city.

The program is expected to run throughout the week.