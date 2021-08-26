Killeen drive-thru testing and vaccine clinic continues through Saturday

The City of Killeen’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine and testing site continues for its second week through Saturday, with more than 150 vehicles in line at the start of Thursday’s event.

Killeen’s Emergency Management team partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department to make this option available to those in need at the Killeen Special Events Center (3301 S. WS Young Drive) from 9a.m. -7p.m. each day through August 28.

No appointments are needed, although a phone number and/or an email is required. Participants can choose to take the self-administered COVID-19 rapid test (with results within 15 minutes), or a receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Participants must be at least 12 years of age to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Testing is available for all ages with parental permission/supervision. Booster shots are only available for immunocompromised individuals with a doctor’s note of proof.

During last weekend’s drive-thru event, there were 1,059 COVID-19 tests and 234 vaccines administered.

The current threat level for Bell County residents is at Level 1—it’s highest tier– which is severe, uncontrolled community transmission