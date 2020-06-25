Killeen Driver Plows Through Street, Injuring Pedestrian and Destroying Cars

KILLEEN, Texas – A white Subaru was caught on camera plowing through the street – injuring one man and destroying several cars. The driver did not stop to render aid.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon on Colonel Drive in Killeen. Neighbors say the driver, who also lives on the block, was upset because there were multiple cars parked on the side of the road.

Before the dramatic video, one neighbor says the driver was seen vandalizing cars – which caused her to begin recording.

“He went by the cars and fire, extinguished them, and I was like, ‘This is crazy! These people….cars just got damaged,'” says Laken Bordner.

One man says he parked on the street to visit a friend – but when he came out of the house, he witnessed at least $3,000 worth of damages to his car.

“I was pretty mad because that is my project car and I just paid it off,” said car owner Jano Remolar.

This is not the first time they have had altercations with the driver.

“Prior to this, the neighbor beside him, he recorded her dogs. And he plays it through her dryer vents to annoy her neighbors,” said Bordner.

Neighbors say he has been seen on video dumping grass on their lawns and spitting on her car.

“Anything where there’s bodily fluids involved is disgusting,” said Victim Meyanna Adams.

Adams say the suspect lives across the street and spray painted his garage door with the words: YOU’RE MINE B****

In an attempt to get a comment, there was no answer at the door.

Killeen Police say the injured pedestrian was treated and released from the hospital, and the General Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.