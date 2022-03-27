KILLEEN, TX- Killeen’s Public Safety crews have been working a vehicle rollover involving an 8700-gallon gasoline tanker at the intersection of the Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway.

The east bound lanes of the access road are closed at this location and community members are asked to stay out of the area for an extended amount of time.

The Killeen Police, Public Works and Fire Department Hazmat teams have been at the site actively monitoring fumes and keeping the leak contained until the company’s cleanup contractor arrives.

While the public will smell gasoline in that area, there is no danger or threat to the community at this time. An environmental contractor will be on the scene for the next couple of days to continue monitoring the situation.