Courtesy of Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen firefighters are currently responding to a house fire on 5703 Jim Ave. this Thanksgiving.

Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski tells FOX 44 news that there are no injuries to any of the occupants.

They have 5 engines, 2 heavy rescues, 1 ladder truck, 2 medic units, 2 Battalion Chiefs, and 2 EMS Captains on scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Source: Killeen Fire Department