KILLEEN, Texas – Mayor Jose Segarra has ordered the City of Killeen flag to half-staff from Friday, January 21 to Sunday, January 23 in honor of former mayor Sidney E. Young, who died on January 16.

Young was mayor from 1986 to 1989. He began as a City Councilman from 1972 to 1975 and from 1979 to 1982. He also served as Mayor Pro-tem in 1975, 1980 and 1982.

Young was born in Killeen, and played football and baseball at Killeen High School. He later practiced dentistry in Killeen for 45 years. He died at his home on Lake Buchanan, Texas at 87 years old.

“Mr. Young served his city tirelessly in several capacities for years, which shows his dedication and commitment to helping others,” City of Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Young, and we know he’ll be remembered by the countless lives he touched.”

Services for Young are Saturday, January 21 at the Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet, Texas.

Source: City of Killeen