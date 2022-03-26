KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport had some visitors recently, but they had four legs.

Go Team Therapy dogs recently went through some training at airport. Their goal was to get their dogs familiar and comfortable with traveling in the airport.

The teams practice walking through the airport, which included how to get through the TSA screening process.

Go Team Therapy dogs was formed in 2012 after the devastating Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado.

Today the dogs provide comfort and therapy in assisted living and nursing homes, library events, special community events, TSA airport security drills, airport comfort, and much more.