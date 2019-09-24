Killeen H-E-B to close next month

KILLEEN, Texas – H-E-B will close its store at 809 North Gray Street in Killeen on Sunday, October 20.

This is due to changing market conditions compounded with the need for extensive facility renovations at the 60-year-old store. The location was built in 1958, and is one of the smallest and oldest stores in the company.

With two other H-E-B stores in Killeen, and several in neighboring communities, H-E-B will remain a steadfast community partner that continues to invest in the Killeen area.

Each one of the store’s 53 H-E-B employees will be offered an equivalent position with opportunities for growth and advancement at nearby stores.

There are no plans to close other stores in the area, and H-E-B will market the 12,000-square-foot building at 809 North Gray for sale. The two nearest stores are located approximately 2.5 miles from downtown Killeen at 2511 Trimmier Road and four miles away at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.

To make free transit possible to the nearby H-E-B after the store closure, H-E-B will be purchasing and distributing 1,000 bus passes and rolling collapsible carts to Killeen customers.

Here are some other H-E-B locations in the area:

Killeen 3 H-E-B plus!

2511 Trimmier Rd, Suite 100

Killeen, TX 76542

Fort Hood Stan Schlueter H-E-B

1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop

Killeen, TX 76542

Harker Heights H-E-B

601 Indian Trail

Harker Heights, TX 76548

Copperas Cove H-E-B plus!

2990 East US-190

Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Source: H-E-B