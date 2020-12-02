Killeen High School recognized for first African-American history course

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District was featured in the Winter 2020 Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE) News Magazine for Killeen High School’s inaugural African-American History Course.

The class is the first history course specializing in African-American History across the state.

ATPE reached out to Killeen ISD regarding Ms. Keina Cook, a history teacher at Killeen High School, who started this course. The story is featured in the magazine’s Regional Roundup section, where the association addresses headlines from across the state.

Cook expressed her hopes that, “If [students] take anything away from this, they learn that Black history is American history, and that they have a place in this country.”

Cook is in her ninth year as an educator, and has taught at Killeen High School for each of these years.

ATPE News is circulated to school districts across the state. Cook has received vast media coverage for the course from local media outlets to the Washington Post.

Source: Killeen Independent School District