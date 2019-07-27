Killeen Homeless Shelter Reopens

KILLEEN, Texas – For the last two months, the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in Killeen has been closed – but they reopened their doors on Friday.

This comes after a community effort to raise money for the shelter to continue offering their services.

“Today we’re very excited to be able to be back open and offer our services again,” says Suzanne Armour, of Friends in Crisis.

After more than two months of being closed due to a lack of funding, the shelter’s doors are back open – offering showers and hot meals – and most importantly, a place to sleep through the night.

William Minor, a man we introduced to you months ago while the shelter was closed, says the two months were a trying time for him.

“I’m glad it’s open back up. I’m glad for the people who went through the same problem I went through. Sleeping on the ground, sleeping in the rain. I’m glad that’s over,” Minor says.

Officials who run the shelter have been working to prepare for today, and now they are eager to serve.

“I’m hoping they find this to be a very welcoming environment for our clients. We’re here. We’ve got a wonderful dinner planned. The place is clean. The beds are ready and everything is just ready to go,” Armour says.

The lack of funding that originally created the problem motivated the shelter’s board to forge new relationships throughout the Killeen area.

“As a rule, we applied for numerous grants throughout the year. We have since stepped up those efforts. We looked at new sources of funding, but we also reached out to the community and the community has been very generous,” Armour says.

Its reopening now gives folks like Minor the fresh start he says he deeply appreciates.

“I feel better, and it makes me feel stronger. And it makes me wanna get out and do the things that I need to do to help me,” Minor says.