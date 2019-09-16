Killeen Hosts 13th Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival

KILLEEN, Texas. On Sunday, The Society of Hispanic-American culture kicked off Hispanic heritage month with its 13th annual festival.

” The point of this event is mainly to join and share with other Latinos like me and celebrate our culture,” says spectator, Yolanda Pando.

Pando, an Argentinian native, says the event is a way to preserve her heritage.

“It’s great that we try to maintain our roots and try to intergrate our culture to the American culture,” Pando says.

The event takes an entire year to plan. Organizers say every festival they select at least 2 countries to feature.

“This year we choose spain and Mexico,” says organizer Nelson Santiago.

Entertainment was provided by the Mexico Folk Dance Group Tierra Mestiza, Mariachi Jalisco de Austin, and from Spain provided by Los Flamencos de San Antonio, and The Puerto Rican Kids Folk Dance.

Starting this week on FOX44, we will be celebrating Hispanic heritage all month long with special interviews, previews, and insight into the Central Texas Hispanic community!