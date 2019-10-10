Killeen ISD announces formation of Bond Steering Committee

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District says they are committed to the safety and security of all 45,500 and 7,500 staff across 54 campuses.

Considering recent events across the nation, Dr. John Craft proposed the formation of a bond steering committee to give input and evaluate options to eliminate the remaining elementary school portable classrooms across the district after current bond projects are completed.

The committee would also discuss planning for projected future growth.

Killeen ISD currently has 290 portables, of which 257 are being used for instructional purposes. The secondary classroom portables will be eliminated with the opening of the new Nolan Middle School in 2020 and High School #6 in 2022. However, only 50 percent of the elementary school portables will be eliminated through the construction associated with the 2018 Bond.

The committee would be made up of local citizens, parents, and civic and business leaders. Members will meet to review a broad scope of information to include district demographics and growth projections and consider long-range facility planning. A recommendation could be submitted to the Board of Trustees in January for the consideration of a May 2, 2020 election.

Source: Killeen Independent School District