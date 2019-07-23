LIVE NOW /
Killeen ISD Board approves salary increase package

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District Board members have approved Superintendent Dr. John Craft’s proposed compensation plan awarding teachers a six-to-ten percent raise.

The approved beginning teacher salary is $50,300 for the upcoming school year. These increases exceed the House Bill 3 requirements for compensation signed into law earlier this year by Governor Greg Abbott.

This pay increase was the center of discussion at a special school board meeting on Tuesday night.

District Superintendent Dr. John Craft unveiled the proposed plan last week, proposing a six-to-ten percent pay raise for teachers within the district.

Our own Kendall Green speaks with Craft in the interview below.

