UPDATE: Killeen ISD Board of Trustees votes to postpone May 2nd General Election

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: During Tuesday night’s virtual board meeting, the Killeen Independent School District has voted to postpone the May 2nd General Election until November 3rd.

The Board also voted to pay employees through crisis, including time and a half for hourly employees (cafeteria workers, janitorial staff) if they need to be on campus during crisis.

They voted to suspend academic ranking, as well as grade reports to parents. Public comment was taken via Zoom.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees will meet in regular session Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in a virtual setting to consider an agenda largely shaped by the continuing efforts to operate in light of COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft, Board President Corbett Lawler and Vice President Minerva Trujillo – along with a small group of school administrators totaling no more than ten people – will meet at the KISD Administration Building while other board members join remotely.

You can view the live meeting below:

The board agenda includes the following:

Board members are set to consider action regarding grading and high school senior class rank, with the possibility of using the latest completed marking period as the last for ranking the senior class and figuring grades for all students.

The board will also consider postponing the slated May 2, 2020 general trustee and school bond election to November, as allowed by Governor Greg Abbott.

In addition, trustees will consider spending measures to continue breakfast and lunch service, compensation for district employees and ongoing construction projects.

Source: Killeen Independent School District