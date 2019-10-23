Killeen ISD breaking ground on sixth high school

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is breaking ground on a new high school on Thursday morning.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft and the Board of Trustees will break ground on the district’s sixth high school, which is expected to open in the fall of 2022.

The comprehensive ninth to 12th grade campus will be able to house up to 2,500 students and will be located on Chaparral Road.

The campus is part of the 2018 bond that was approved by voters to accommodate growth within the district.