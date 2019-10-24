Killeen ISD breaks ground on new high school

KILLEEN, Texas – The newest construction project in Killeen broke ground on Thursday.

Just off Chaparral Road lies the future spot of the district’s sixth high school.

Local and state representatives, along with future students, gathered to celebrate the ground breaking of a project nearly a decade in the making. For superintendent Dr. John Craft, the moment means nothing but excitement.

“Well, I’m elated. I really am elated for our community and for our students of the future,” Craft says. “This is going to be truly a tremendous, a tremendous, campus that is going to serve the needs of our students very well.”

To provide equal opportunity for the school district, the addition of a new high school means tune-ups for some of the others in Killeen. Notably, Killeen High School will be undergoing a renovation that could cost upwards of $100 million.

The sixth high school is expected to hold up to 2,500 students and will open in 2022.