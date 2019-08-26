Killeen ISD Celebrates New Elementary School

KILLEEN, Texas. On Sunday dozens gathered at Maude Wood elementary school for its ceremonial groundbreaking

“I’m excited because the impact this campus is going to have on all students, says Principal, Norma Baker.

Baker has been preparing months and is trilled to start testing out flexible seating.

“Flexible seating provides an opportunity to move around but at the same time focus on the learning, ” she says.

Some say the method is now the way of the 21st century.

” Its going to be amazing because it gives students choice. You have companies like google and apple whose meeting spaces are like a living room, they have couches, ” says 3rd grade teacher, Kimberly Jenkins.

The new school funded through the Killeen ISD’s facility fund. Construction began early this year, but it was not easy task.

” [ We’ve had] 47 rain delays that we discovered through the summer was a struggle for everyone. It delayed many of the timelines that we had, says Baker.

However, the school was built ahead of schedule and the anticipation for the upcoming year is high.

” Expectations is for all students to succeed with the maximum potential,” Baker continues.