Killeen ISD claims document of mandatory physical inspection is hoax

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is raising awareness of a fake social media rumor.

The district says it is aware of a fake document circulating on social media pertaining to male high school physicals. This document was not sent out by the district.

The district has reported this as a hoax to several social media sites to have the content removed.

The fake letter says male high school students will be required to participate in mandatory genitalia inspections.

The district held a free athletic physical night earlier this year and under no circumstances does the district condone such requirements or behavior.

Source: Killeen Independent School District