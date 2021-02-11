Killeen ISD decides on no school Thursday

Killeen ISD Thursday morning issued the following statement to parents and employees of the district:

Freezing rain has moved into our area and due to current road conditions, the district has made the decision to cancel classes at all campuses for the remainder of the school day. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

All schools and district offices will be closed. Students will not be required to engage in learning Thursday, February 11, this includes virtual and face-to-face learners. Extracurricular activities and district meetings originally scheduled for Thursday will also be canceled or rescheduled as deemed appropriate.

Friday, February 12, 2021 is already noted as a student holiday on the district calendar. Students will not report to school or log on to their learning management system. All staff will report to work as regularly scheduled at their normal report time. All prior scheduled activities will resume Friday, February 12, 2021.

A final decision regarding a make-up day will be communicated at a later date. Our goal is to communicate this closure to you as early as possible so that you have ample time to make plans for your family. Updates will be communicated through our automated messaging system, the district website, social media platforms, and local news networks.

Once again, due to hazardous road conditions, KISD has made the decision to cancel classes today, Thursday February 11.