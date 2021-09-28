Killeen ISD discuss virtual learning option in school board meeting

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District parents have been concerned about having a virtual learning option available for their children. The Senate Bill 15 was signed into law on September 9.

In Killeen ISD’s School Board meeting on Tuesday evening, board members were able to go in depth on guidelines for the virtual option for their district. It will include – instruction may be delivered via synchronous, asynchronous, or a combination for students in grades K-12. Prekindergarten students are not eligible.

The number of students receiving remote instruction is capped at ten percent of all enrolled students.

Some challenges Killeen ISD shared are – will they have enough staff to operate online schooling?

Killeen ISD School Board Trustee Bret Williams shares what his concerns will be this year.

“I just know people are filling in a lot of anxiety, trying to get some things done, and you know, we can throw a curve ball right now, and this could be good at some point in time. I just want to make sure we have, you have the resources to make it work,” Williams says.

Before the meeting really kicked off on Tuesday evening, parents and students were able to voice out their concerns in front of the school board members.

“You had the data to plan for a hundred percent in person, yet you chose not to do anything to properly prepare. You didn’t want to do the mask mandates because you don’t want to go against the governor. So you’re choosing to show our students you don’t care,” says one concerned parent.

“It’s just really sad to see that there’s no communication. There’s only communication when the district put something out. So student safety is a big thing, and it looks like it’s not being taken seriously,” says another concerned parent.