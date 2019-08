KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is asking parents and guardians to take an extra look at their child’s bus.

In order to reduce confusion of “route number” versus “bus number”, the district has posted the picture above showing the correct number to follow is in the black box next to the apple sticker.

The number printed on the front of the bus should not be used to determine your child’s bus route.

Source: Killeen Independent School District