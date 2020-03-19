Killeen ISD extends closure

KILLEEN, Texas- The Killeen Independent School District is extending its school closure another week, through Friday, March 27.

Superintendent John Craft announced KISD’s plans during a news conference Wednesday at the Central Texas Council of Governments building in Belton where Bell County Judge David Blackburn gave details of the county’s stage 3 disaster status.

The school district is continuing to provide breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 12 schools listed on the district website.

An additional lunch site is available at the Boys & Girls Club in Nolanville.

Expansion of the meals program is possible.

The Bell County Public Health District announced that five people in the county have tested positive for the coronavirus by Wednesday.

Local numbers will be updated and available daily through the county health district.