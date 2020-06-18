Killeen ISD Issues Surveys For Upcoming School Year

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District wants to hear your thoughts on the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The district issued surveys Monday to parents, students and staff on the direction they should take.

“Killeen ISD plans to gain some insight from our staff and families about their comfort level to return back to school in August,” said Taina Maya, Killeen ISD’s spokesperson.

The survey ranged lasted between eleven and 14 minutes, featured questions regarding online learning, COVID-19 concerns, and how households have changed since the pandemic.

At the time of the interview, Parent Denise Johnson completed a third of the questionnaire. She says she’s ready for her high school son to get back, but she believes full-classroom learning is the best option.

“I think kids should be in school. Because if you give them leeway, they’re not going to do all the work they’re supposed to when they’re supposed to,” says Johnson.

But with cases of COVD-19 on the rise, Johnson has concerns.

“You don’t know who has the virus, because not all of these kids are wearing masks,” she said.

Staff and students were also surveyed, and the last day to complete them will be Monday, June 22nd.

Those who need help filling out the survey can head to Summer Feeding locations. You can click HERE for more information.