KILLEEN, Texas – School expansions mean new opportunities for students, current faculty, and future faculty.

Killeen ISD plans to open a brand new high school in August and is preparing to fill open and future positions across the district.

Killeen Independent School District is hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. – Noon at Harker Heights High School.

Teacher applicants, classroom aides, special education professionals, diagnosticians, and department employees (school nutrition, transportation, cleaning services, facilities) will have the opportunity to meet and interview with campus administrators and department leaders.

The district will extend conditional job offers, and new hires for the 2021-2022 school year can receive a sign-on stipend of up to $1,000.

A first-year teacher in Killeen ISD can currently earn up to $60,080, and all educators receive district level curriculum support, free extensive professional development, a district-provided laptop, and would be eligible to receive additional referral stipends.

Located in the heart of Central Texas, Killeen ISD is a diverse and fast-growing district. Serving the children of Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Killeen and Nolanville, KISD jobs are available throughout the area and is a short drive from Georgetown, Round Rock, Temple, and Belton.

KISD offers a comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, vision, life insurance, short and long-term disability, and paid sick and vacation leave.

Additional information and school district job postings are viewable here.