Killeen ISD parents ask board to make a decision on mask mandate

KILLEEN, TX- Killeen community members have been out another week, rallying up in front of the Killeen school board meeting hoping to get their voices heard from Dr. Craft.

“I hope that there is a positive turnout tonight as far as the school board and the superintendent. I hope that they see that mask are important,” says Rachael Bourrage, the president of Killeen Education Association.

Parents voiced out their concerns Tuesday evening, whether or not Killeen ISD should put a mask mandate in place for the school year.

“We’re not out here against the people that want to have mass on their children, but we want to have the same right to choose, you know, what’s best for our children,” says concerned parent, Eric Dominowski.

“I’m concerned about them contracting Covid, I’m concerned about them being carriers and maybe, you know, passing it on to someone else,” says another concerned parent, Aya Fubara Eneli.

Aya Fubara Eneli is a mother of three, she says she’s in favor of the mask mandate, especially after seeing the COVID spike in Bell county.

“One of them is too young to be vaccinated. The other two are not only in an overcrowded school system, but they also are athletes,” says Eneli.

Several parents are asking school board members to hear them out.

“We also know that so many other school districts have started to close down just a few days, a few weeks after opening up,” says Eneli.

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees did not make any changes to the Public Health Guide that would go against Executive Order 38 by the Governor. However, employees and students that attend or travel to campuses on Fort Hood, must continue to wear a face-covering due to the Department of Defense General Order mandating masks on military installations.