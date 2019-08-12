Killeen ISD students receive free backpacks

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen students are all smiles after receiving free backpacks for the new school year.

Walmart surprised students at Nolan Middle School and Bellaire Elementary with $10,000 worth of backpacks.

District Superintendent Dr. John Craft says this was beneficial for the community.

“This is what it’s all about,” Craft says. “We want our students to be successful regardless of where they’re coming from, what kind of environment. And these being two of our most impoverished. We want them to have every opportunity to be successful.”