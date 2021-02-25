Killeen ISD students return to campus after several schools suffer storm damages

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District students returned to in-person learning Thursday after the winter storm last week left some serious damage to multiple campuses.

The district tells FOX44 as repairs wrap up on several campuses, they are confident it’s safe for students to return.

“Things won’t be perfect, nor should we expect them to be. We’ve sustained quite a bit of damage because of this recent storm,” says Killeen ISD spokesperson Taina Maya.

This storm left thousands without power and water, and had an impact on Central Texas’ largest school district – affecting 27 of Killeen ISD’s 52 campuses.

The district’s spokesperson tells FOX44 all campuses at this point are operational – with the exception of Skipcha Elementary School, where students are learning virtually.

Although students are back on campus, the district says they are working around some of the key areas which still need repair.

“There are still some spaces within classrooms that may not have sheet rock, and we’re keeping students out of those rooms as we’re moving classes around to different parts of the building or making sure we’re getting really creative with our spacing and keeping children away from anything like that,” said Maya.

The district expects all of the repairs to be complete by the end of March, with some wrapping up clean-up and repairs as early as this weekend.

“That’s every level. From ceiling tiles having wet spots on them, to needing to replace the entire gym floor, and classrooms and wings of flooring and sheet rock,” she added.

The district says the storm, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, posed several challenges for staff students and their families – but they are adapting.

“It has not been an easy year, but I think we are all in this together. And we continue to maintain our strength. And we push forward. And we’re in it for the right reason, which is to make sure our children get quality educations,” said Maya.

For parents who aren’t confident sending their children back to campuses, the district encourages them to use the virtual learning option.