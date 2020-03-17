Killeen ISD To Open Monday March 23rd

KILLEEN, Texas – On Tuesday, the Killeen Independent School District announced its planning to reopen its doors next week.

This comes after the district extended spring break by one week due to fears of the coronavirus.

Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft says the move is not finalized – but if schools are reopened, parents are not obligated to send children if they are not comfortable.

Craft says Killeen ISD will work on taking extra precautions, such as limiting socialization periods like large lunches, while he advised parents not to worry.

“I am personally asking parents to relax. This is a situation that we all can comprehend and fully understand,” says Craft.

One Killeen parent says the limiting social interaction is not going to work.

“There’s no way you can keep kids six feet away from somebody if you send them back to school. Kids are kids. They want to hold hands and skip,” says Jennifer Walker, a mom of two.

Walker says her kids’ immune system are not strong, so she’s still debating on whether to send them to school.

“My daughter [has a weakened immune system] from getting the Flu A and being hospitalized. And my son from asthma,” says Walker.

However, if this does not happen, they will work on a plan for students to have either online or blended classes.

The district says if school does not reopen on Monday, they will consider online and blended learning as options.