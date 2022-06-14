KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44)- During the Killeen ISD school board meeting on Tuesday night, school board members were considering having closed high school campuses for lunch periods.

After hours of discussion, board members approve the closure of high school campuses during lunch

periods to all students with the exception of seniors who have met College Career and Military

Readiness criteria.

Killeen ISD superintendent Dr. John Craft says this has been a topic the school board has been talking about for over a decade now.

Safety is the number one priority for the school district, after noticing incidents in the past, the school board says they need to put the kids first. Dr. Craft believes having an open campus during lunch periods is not a safe practice.

“We’ve had car accidents, we’ve had serious car accidents. We’ve had car accidents that have involved, unfortunately, the loss of life. We’ve got students that are sometimes trespassing in individual’s yards, that are throwing trash into individuals yards throughout neighborhoods. Fighting occurs in eating establishments off campus, in which many cases our police officers are having to respond along with KPD and Harker Heights,” says Killeen ISD superintendent Dr. John Craft.

During the meeting, board members discussed food choices for the students, bell schedules, and who will be eligible to go off campus during their lunch period. Dr. Craft says they will continue to discuss the plan in the future.