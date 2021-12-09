KILLEEN, Texas — The mall looks very different tonight in comparison to Tuesday night during an active shooter situation.

“Now that we’ve had a chance to evaluate the response, evaluate the crime scene. We’re still looking for one single gunman who shot one person,” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said,

Tuesday evening was quite the shock to many Killeen Mall shoppers as 10 gun rounds were fired inside the shopping center, sending one victim to the hospital via airlift.

The victim underwent multiple surgeries but was able to speak with police about the suspect.

“We haven’t released a lot of details because we still are interviewing him,” he said. “We were able to conduct the interview with him and produce some leads.”

“So we are grateful that he is alive,” Kimble said. “We’re grateful that he’s talking to us. So based on the information that we are receiving from our victim, it gave us a few places to start.”

Killeen Police told FOX 44 that thanks to accounts from the victim and others that were in the mall at the time of the shooting, they have more details about what the suspect looks like.

“There’s a possibility they believe that there’s a tattoo on the neck,” he said. “There may be some type of logo on the beanie. We’re still searching our database to see if of a possible match to that.”

They have yet to determine whether this was a targeted shooting or was planned as a mass casualty.

“I’ll tell you this, that my concern is that a man pointed a handgun at another person and pulled the trigger ten times, so he meant to kill that person is intent was to kill that person. That’s a dangerous person.”

If you have any information regarding the investigation, please contact Killeen Police or Bell County Crime Stoppers, where you can remain anonymous.