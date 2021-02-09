LIVE NOW /
Killeen man faces federal indictment for shooting on Ft. Hood

A federal grand jury in Waco indicted a 28-year-old former U.S. Army soldier on an aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon charge.

It is connected to an incident we first reported on Sunday, and inspired a tightening of security on post.

According to the indictment, Ricardo Manuele Davila-DeJesus got into an argument on Saturday with several people inside the barracks. Investigators say Davila-DeJesus was drunk at the time and pulled out a .45 caliber pistol.

The indictment says he shot in the direction of a soldier, who ran back inside the barracks. Other people on the scene allegedly disarmed Davila-DeJesus.

If he is convicted, Davila-DeJesus faces up to 10 years in a federal prison.

The Department of Justice says this case is part of Operation Undaunted, which has a goal of combating violence and restoring peace to central and west Texas communities.

